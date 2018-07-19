'The Brady Bunch' Home Is On Sale For $1.8 Million

BREAKING:Massive Fire Destroys Catholic School Building In Delaware County
STUDIO CITY, Calif. (CBS) – A piece of television history could now be yours! It’s the home of Mike and Carol Brady and the “Brady Bunch!”

The home is located in Studio City, California, about 10 miles north of Hollywood.

The home is 2,500 square feet on a 12,000-foot lot, and it can be yours for $1.8 million.

But the inside is not the same as the TV home of the Bradys, The show was filmed on a TV set.

View the full listing and the inside of the home, here.

