PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Two teens were rescued after jumping from a burning building in Philadelphia’s Lawndale section, Thursday morning.

Flames broke out at the 6300 block of Rising Sun Avenue, around 7:40 a.m.

Two men tell Eyewitness News they caught the two juveniles as they escaped the flames.

There is no word if anyone was injured or how the fire started.