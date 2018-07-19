Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are searching for a man accused of opening fire during an apparent road rage incident in the Rhawnhurst section of Philadelphia.

It happened on the 2600 block of Cottman Avenue around 8:30 p.m. on July 3.

Investigators say the 22-year-old victim was getting ready to turn on Cottman Avenue, when another driver asked if they could get in front, but the victim said there was not enough room. The light changed and the driver in a dark-colored sedan pulled up beside him and began yelling at him, at which point the victim asks, “What’s going on?” and the other driver yelled back, “Say something, say something!” according to investigators.

That’s when police say the suspect fired four shots into the 22-year-old’s vehicle The victim tells police there was a woman and children inside the suspect’s vehicle at the time of the shooting.

“The shooter in the car that pulls up beside him had an adult female in the car that’s saying, ‘Let him go, let him go.’ She was trying to defuse the situation. When he looked over, he saw two small kids in the backseat of the shooter’s car. He [the victim] believes them to be in the ages of 8 to 10 years old, females,” said Philadelphia Police Lt. Dennis Rosenbaum during a press conference on Thursday.

The victim was shot once in the torso. He was taken to Einstein Hospital, where he was in critical condition. Police say he has traumatic injuries that will most likely be with the victim for the rest of his life.

“He’s not going to forget this for the rest of his life,” said Rosenbaum. “His injuries were severe, traumatic.”

The suspect’s car is described as a dark green 1998-2002 Toyota Corolla. The victim describes the suspect as a Hispanic male in his mid-30s, with an average build and a full beard. The woman in the car is described as a Hispanic female in her mid-30s, small to medium build, with long black hair.

