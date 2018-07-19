Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A new way for blind people to see with technology that uses artificial intelligence is now available in the Philadelphia area

Money is one of many challenges for people who are visually impaired.

But Pedro Liz, who is blind from Retinitis pigmentosa, is able to accurately decipher different bills using the ORCAM MyEye—a device attached to glasses that works with artificial intelligence.

Its features include recognizing different kinds of products which are then spoken into an earpiece.

“Oreos cookies, it will tell me it’s Oreos cookies this is how you recognize the product,” said Pedro. “It is pretty cool. It helped a lot.”

Dr. Georgia Crozier with the Moore Eye Institute says MyEye is unlike other devices that work with magnification. This sees for the person and translates it into words.

“I think it’s the best thing I’ve seen on the market in years,” said Crozier.

MyEye works with hand commands by pointing to an object. It even knows when words are upside down, instructing Pedro to rotate a book.

“It’s given me a lot more independence, it makes my life a little bit easier,” said Pedro.

Now, it’s easy for Petro to order lunch from an online menu or read signs on buildings. There’s even a facial recognition component that’s programmed into MyEye.

“When I saw it for the first time I said, ‘Oh my God, It can recognize people, product, money, read my mail. I said it’s amazing,” said Pedro.

The ORCAM MyEye costs $4,500 and is not covered by insurance but it is 100% covered by the VA for qualifying veterans.