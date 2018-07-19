BRANSON, Mo. (CBS/AP) — A sheriff in Missouri says a tourist boat has apparently capsized on a lake, leaving eight people dead and several others hospitalized.

Police say the boat capsized on Table Rock Lake.

More than 30 people were on board.

Rader says an off-duty sheriff’s deputy working security helped rescue people. He says recovery efforts are ongoing, with some passengers still unaccounted for.

A dive team is assisting.

The sheriff says weather is believed to have caused the boat to capsize.

