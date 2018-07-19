Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

OCEAN CITY, N.J. (HOODLINE) – A new spot to score coffee, cake doughnuts and more has debuted in Ocean City. Called Nauti Donuts, the new addition is located at 2133 Asbury Ave.

The shop sells doughnuts in single, half-dozen and full-dozen portions. If you’re hankering for the classics, check out the plain, glazed, cinnamon sugar, powdered sugar, vanilla and chocolate flavors. Pair your sweet treat with Nauti’s coffees and teas.

Want to create your own cake doughnut? This establishment breaks it down to three steps. First, pick your coating (vanilla, chocolate, powdered sugar, maple, blueberry and more). Next, select a topping with options like Fruity Pebbles, Oreo crumbles and bacon. Finally, drizzle your creation with peanut butter, hot fudge, salted caramel or marshmallow.

Woman With $92,000 In Unpaid Pennsylvania Turnpike Tolls, Fees Gets Probation

The newcomer has garnered positive reviews thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of nine reviews on Yelp.

Jon O., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on July 8, wrote, “I tried the Mermaid’s Delight (strawberry glaze with Fruity Pebbles and marshmallow drizzle) and honestly, the best doughnut I’ve ever had in my life. The doughnut was fresh and the toppings were so tasty it melted in my mouth.”

Video Of Struggling Passenger Putting Luggage In Overhead Compartment Incorrectly Goes Viral

Yelper Devon L. added, “Great doughnuts — made fresh in front of you each time. Inside the location is very clean and spacious. There is a lot of sitting room indoors and I believe a few benches outside.”

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Nauti Donuts is open from 7 a.m.–2 p.m. daily.