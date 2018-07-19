BREAKING:Massive Fire Destroys Catholic School Building In Delaware County
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A mural honoring fallen Philadelphia Police Sgt. Robert Wilson will be unveiled on Thursday.

The mural dedication will take place at 29th Street and Ridge Avenue at 12:30 p.m.

Philadelphia Police Sgt. Robert Wilson

Credit: CBS3

 

Wilson was killed in the line of duty when he walked in on an attempted robbery at a North Philadelphia Game Stop in 2015.

Authorities arrested Ramone Williams and Carlton Hipps and charged them with murder. Authorities say both men are seen on surveillance video shooting Wilson inside the store. Both men are awaiting trial.

