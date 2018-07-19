  • CBS 3On Air

MAYS LANDING, N.J. (AP) — A man charged in the death of a radio host who authorities say was killed to keep her from exposing a drug distribution ring her doctor husband was running with an outlaw biker gang has rejected a plea deal.

A judge said Thursday that jury selection for Ferdinand Augello’s trial will start Sept. 11. Augello has pleaded not guilty to murder and other counts and faces a life sentence if convicted.

ferdinand augello Man Charged In Radio Show Hosts Slaying Headed To Trial

Ferdinand Augello | Credit: CBS3

Atlantic County prosecutors say Augello and James Kauffman plotted to kill April Kauffman, who was fatally shot inside the couple’s Linwood home in May 2012.

71d1cc84676440a8b8a30525d22fbdb4 Man Charged In Radio Show Hosts Slaying Headed To Trial

April Kauffman |Credit: CBS3

Augello is also charged with trying to have James Kauffman killed behind bars to prevent him from coming to trial. James Kauffman was found dead in his cell in January in an apparent suicide.

67cc3ca1d4d99dd4fe6d084032d13d94 Man Charged In Radio Show Hosts Slaying Headed To Trial

James Kauffman |(Photo: Atlantic County Justice Facility)

(Copyright 2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

