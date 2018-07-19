Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The lovable underdog is looking to please the crowd on a different stage as Eagles’ center Jason Kelce trades his cleats for a baritone saxophone to play with the Philadelphia Orchestra on Tuesday.

Kelce will be performing at the Mann Center for the Performing Arts’ “A Championship Season” event, presented by the Mann, Philadelphia Eagles and NFL Films.

The night’s spotlight will be on Kelce, as well as Aram Demirjian, who will be performing legendary NFL Films symphonic music synced with video highlights of the championship season on three giant screens.

Eagles radio play-by-play announcer Merrill Reese will emcee the event with the help of Swoop and Eagles cheerleaders.

A cut of the proceeds from the event will support the Mann Center’s free arts and education initiatives and the Eagles Autism Challenge.

For tickets, click here.