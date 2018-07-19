Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — A council of scientists agree that genetically-altered human embryos are “morally permissible,” which could lead to an influx of designer babies, The Telegraph reports.

The Nuffield Council on Bioethics says that DNA editing can be an option for parents looking to modify their babies, according to the report.

Scientists say they have unlocked a way to reprogram an ancient bacterial immune system called “CRISPR” as a way to genetically re-engineer any organism.

Furthermore, scientists hail CRISPR as more accurate and efficient than other, now-traditional genetic engineering methods. As a result, CRISPR has generated worldwide debate about how it could accelerate the manipulation of plants, animals and even human beings at the molecular level. That some DNA modifications can be passed on to future generations raises particular concern.

With this conclusion, scientists say parents can decide the height, weight, hair and eye color of a child, in order to help them do and perform better in life.

