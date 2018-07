Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Crews battled a fire on an Amtrak train car in Wilmington on Thursday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to the Amtrak station at 200 East Front St. around 4:20 p.m. for reports of smoke showing from a train car.

Amtrak says leaves were under the track. Crews are still on the scene.

No injuries have been reported.