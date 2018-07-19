Filed Under:Local TV, Vineland Police

VINELAND, N.J. (CBS) — Body camera footage has just been released, showing the moments leading up to last week’s deadly police-involved shooting in Vineland.

Authorities say the confrontation between police and Rashaun Washington lasted 28 minutes before he was shot and killed on Saturday.

Washington allegedly alluded to having an explosive device in his possession.

The Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office say it was later determined Washington had a bladed garden shear wrapped in a t-shirt.

The Vineland officer who shot him is on administrative leave.

The shooting remains under investigation.

