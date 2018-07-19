Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (CBS) — A Starbucks employee is being commended for going above and beyond with acts of kindness when a huge storm almost impeded the senior portraits of a graduating Coloradan girl.

According to Jessica Vallia, a photographer from Fountain, Colorado, the rain forced her and Laura Principe Johansson to figure out an alternative to her daughter Sydney’s photo shoot.

They couldn’t reschedule the shoot because Johansson had an upcoming surgery.

Desperate, they decided to head to a Starbucks and hope that they wouldn’t get kicked out. In fact, they were not kicked out and Vallia explains that what happened was so unexpected and amazing that she had to share it on Facebook.

“Not only offers his umbrella but when Mom went inside to get the umbrella he came outside in the pouring rain to help us get Sydney inside! He isn’t even under the umbrella and trust me, he was soaked through but brought me a dry towel for Sydney,” Vallia wrote.

According to Vallia, customers also helped out where they could.

Chris, the Starbucks employee, supplied them with free drinks and customized signs to acts as props.

“There were serious tears from all after taking in everything from yesterday’s senior session. I just wanted her to have the average senior session, like any other girl and instead she got THE RED CARPET in a way I couldn’t have been more proud to be a part of!!!” Vallia also wrote in her viral post.

Her post has since been shared more than 170,000 times.