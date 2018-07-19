Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PITMAN, N.J. (CBS) — Authorities in Gloucester County are investigating a murder after a woman’s body was found inside a home on Wednesday afternoon.

The Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office says Pitman police found the body of 31-year-old Leeann Foltrauer inside a Boulevard Avenue residence while conducting a well-being check.

An autopsy determined that Foltrauer’s death was caused by multiple blunt force injuries to the head. The medical examiner ruled her death a homicide.

Authorities say they believe this to be an isolated incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office at 856-298-9659 or the Pitman Police Department at 856-589-3501.