PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are looking for a man who they say choked a man unconscious and stole a wallet containing $300 in cash during an early Tuesday morning robbery at a gas station in Hunting Park.

The incident happened on the 900 block of East Hunting Park Avenue around 2:51 a.m.

hunting park robbery WANTED: Police Say Suspect Choked Man Unconscious, Stole Wallet With $300 In Cash

Credit: (CBS3)

Police say the suspect surprised the 21-year-old man from behind while he was at his car and choked him until he lost consciousness.

According to police, the suspect stole the man’s wallet that had $300 and left the scene in what police describe as a dark-colored Dodge Challenger with a rear trunk spoiler.

Police describe the suspect as as a black male, 20 to 30 years of age, with a thick beard, muscular build, wearing a light-colored cap with dark print on front, dark-colored t-shirt with a light print on front, and dark-colored pants.

Police urge anyone with information to call 215-686-3243/3244.

They also say do not approach the suspect if you see him.

