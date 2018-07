Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS) — A tractor-trailer fire is causing a traffic mess on the New Jersey Turnpike in South Jersey on Wednesday.

New Jersey State Police say the tractor-trailer caught on fire on the southbound side of the turnpike near Exit 3 in Cherry Hill Township around noon. It is not yet known what caused the fire.

The fire is now out.

The right lane and shoulder have been compromised.

No injuries have been reported.