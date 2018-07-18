BREAKING:Pennsylvania State Supreme Court Upholds Philadelphia's Tax On Soda
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A new study finds that Delaware is close to the top of the list when it comes to states with the most at-risk youth, as Pennsylvania and New Jersey rank further down.

The study conducted by the personal-finance website WalletHub lists idleness and social disconnection as the biggest factors in determining their ranking.

Delaware ranks seventh overall on the “2018 States with the Most At-Risk Youth” list, as Pennsylvania is 28th and New Jersey has the least at-risk youth with a 51st overall ranking (District of Columbia was included in the study and took the top spot).

WalletHub says unemployment and poverty play a huge part in youth being at-risk and exposing them to a greater risk of violence.

One in nine young Americans are unemployed, according to the study.

