PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man is fighting for his life after being shot multiple times in a drive-by shooting earlier this month in the Rhawnhurst section of Philadelphia.



It happened on the 2600 block of Cottman Avenue, around 8:30 p.m. on July 3.

Philadelphia police say the 22-year-old victim was driving west on Cottman Avenue, when a dark-colored sedan pulled up beside him and fired multiple shots into his vehicle.

The man was shot once in the abdomen. He was taken to Einstein Hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

If you have any information on this incident, call police.