PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – An investigation is underway after a man’s body was found wrapped in plastic inside a home in the city’s Fairmount neighborhood.

The body was found inside a second-floor apartment on the 1900 block of Mount Vernon Street, just after 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

DEVELOPING: @PhillyPolice detectives are on scene and are in and out of a house where a contractor found a man’s body wrapped in plastic. This is in Fairmount on Mount Vernon. Police will provide an update later. I’ll have a LIVE report at 5 @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/OnFOXPmy6V — David Spunt (@DavidSpuntCBS3) July 18, 2018

Police say contractors working at the home found the body of a 47-year-old man in one of the bedrooms.

Medics arrived on scene and pronounced him dead at 10:21 a.m.

So far, no arrests have been made.