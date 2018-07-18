BREAKING:Pennsylvania State Supreme Court Upholds Philadelphia's Tax On Soda
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMFamily Feud
    3:30 PMFamily Feud
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – An investigation is underway after a man’s body was found wrapped in plastic inside a home in the city’s Fairmount neighborhood.

The body was found inside a second-floor apartment on the 1900 block of Mount Vernon Street, just after 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say contractors working at the home found the body of a 47-year-old man in one of the bedrooms.

Medics arrived on scene and pronounced him dead at 10:21 a.m.

So far, no arrests have been made.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s