PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – An investigation is underway after a man’s body was found wrapped in plastic inside a home in the city’s Fairmount neighborhood.
The body was found inside a second-floor apartment on the 1900 block of Mount Vernon Street, just after 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Police say contractors working at the home found the body of a 47-year-old man in one of the bedrooms.
Medics arrived on scene and pronounced him dead at 10:21 a.m.
So far, no arrests have been made.