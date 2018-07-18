Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A manhunt is underway for two suspects who allegedly carjacked an SUV with two children inside.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. when police say two men carjacked a Lincoln Navigator in the area of Kensington and Allegheny Avenues in the Kensington section of the city.

Police say the victim then jumped into another vehicle and started chasing the two suspects.

Police say they were initially told a 10-year-old boy and a 7-year-old girl were inside an SUV when it was stolen but they have not been able to confirm those reports at this time.

Authorities are currently searching for two men. One male suspect is described as wearing a black hat with a black shirt. The second suspect is described as a man with a beard who was last seen wearing a white shirt.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.