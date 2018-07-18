ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ/CBS Local) — An Annapolis woman was frightened to find a man dressed like a ninja hiding in her closet with a shotgun early Tuesday morning.

According to police, the woman reported that her dog start growling, so she started checking her home and found some of her things were moved.

When she checked her closets she found an intruder holding a shotgun inside. She told police he was dressed as a ninja. According to the report, “he was wearing a neon green and black cloth around his neck, a black spandex style shirt, black pants and green and black tennis shoes.”

She immediately fled the home and called police. The suspect also fled the home at this time.

Officers who responded to the woman’s home in the 100 block of East Street couldn’t locate the suspect.

The victim told police that she previously misplaced her keys and believes her home was previously entered numerous times, but didn’t report those issues.

The suspect is described as having a medium build and dark complexion. He was 6-foot-1 to 6-foot-5 tall, 200-220 pounds. He has a full black beard and a bushy hair style.

Anyone with information should contact Annapolis police.