Kentucky Boy, 9, Saves Younger Brother From Burning Car

KENTUCKY (CBS) – A 9-year-old boy in Kentucky is being hailed as a hero after saving his little brother from a burning car.

The frightening scene was caught on cell phone video.

Nine-year-old Jeremiah Jury was in the back seat of a truck with his 4-year-old brother when the engine caught fire.

Their dad jumped out to get the boys, but the doors were locked.

“I was freaking out a little bit,” said the boys’ dad. “There was smoke everywhere.”

So the 9-year-old decided to jump in and help.

“The doors were locked so he couldn’t get out, so I thought I could get my brother out and I tried to get him out and I could never get the bottom buckle undone and that time I got it undone,” said the boy.

Jeremiah says he remembered what the fire chief told him during a fire safety talk, which was to “keep calm and never panic.”

