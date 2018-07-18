BREAKING:Pennsylvania State Supreme Court Upholds Philadelphia's Tax On Soda
WASHINGTON (CBS) — Mike Trout isn’t afraid to wear his Philadelphia Eagles fandom on his sleeve. The Los Angeles Angels center fielder gave the Super Bowl champions a shout-out during the All-Star game on Tuesday night.

Trout, an Eagles season ticket holder, was mic’d up for an inning during the game when play-by-play announcer Joe Buck asked him about his beloved Birds.

“Go Eagles,” Trout said with a wide grin across his face.

He then gave another shout-out to quarterback Carson Wentz and tight end Zach Ertz, saying he hopes they are watching.

“Yessir!! We’re watching brother!” Ertz tweeted shortly after.

Trout went 1-2 with a home run in the American League’s 8-6 win over the National League.

