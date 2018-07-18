BREAKING:Pennsylvania State Supreme Court Upholds Philadelphia's Tax On Soda
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A new study suggests that rising sea levels due to climate change could put an end to the internet as we know it.

The internet’s buried infrastructure, which is 4,000 miles of fiber optic cable, are at significant risk of being damaged by the year 2033, affecting New York, Miami and Seattle the most, according to researchers at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and University of Oregon.

Furthermore, the study states that 1,100 traffic hubs are at risk of being submerged in water in 15 years.

This destruction of the internet infrastructure will create a domino-effect ripple throughout the United States and beyond.

The study also evaluated the buried assets of individual internet service providers and found that the networks of CenturyLink, Inteliquent and AT&T face the highest risk.

