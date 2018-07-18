Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie has a new book coming out in January and he says he will not hold back about his observations of President Donald Trump.

The book is called “Let Me Finish.”

Christie says he plans to “set the record straight” on his time with the Trump campaign.

It will include his thoughts on being “unceremoniously booted” from the transition team after Trump’s upset victory.