PHOENIX (CBS) — An Arizona couple’s wedding photos are going viral.

wedding day photo Bride Gets Brother To Wear Gown To Calm Nervous Groom On Wedding Day

Credit: (CBS3)

The bride pulled off an epic prank on her nervous husband as they were about to take “First Look” photos, when the groom sees his bride for the first time in her dress.

Since the groom was so nervous, the bride says she came up with a creative way to calm his nerves as she asked her brother to put on a wedding dress and surprise the groom instead.

The newlyweds says they hope their pictures inspire other couples.

