WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Bregman and George Springer hit back-to-back homers in the 10th inning, and the American League beat the National League 8-6 in a power-crazy All-Star Game.

There were 10 homers on the night at Nationals Park, shattering the previous All-Star Game record of six. Seven came in the seventh inning or later.

While the power display entertained the fans who stuck around for the end of the 3 hour, 34-minute game, the one-dimensional exhibition won’t allay any concerns about a sport that’s becoming defined by home runs, strikeouts and walks.

WASHINGTON, DC – JULY 17: Jean Segura #2 of the Seattle Mariners and the American League celebrates with Shin-Soo Choo #17 of the Texas Rangers and the American League after hitting a three-run home run in the eighth inning against the National League during the 89th MLB All-Star Game, presented by Mastercard at Nationals Park on July 17, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Thirteen of the 14 runs came in on homers. All but two of them were solo shots. Jean Segura’s three-run homer in the eighth was the only hit with a man in scoring position.

Scooter Gennett tied it for the National League in the ninth with a two-run homer. Then Astros teammates Bregman and Springer took Ross Stripling deep.

