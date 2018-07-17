Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

SEASIDE HEIGHTS, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Police say a London woman was impaled by a beach umbrella on the Jersey shore.

Woman Finds Lost Wedding Band While Tubing In Bucks County

The Asbury Park Press reports 67-year-old Margaret Reynolds was at Seaside Heights Monday afternoon when part of the umbrella pierced her right ankle and was driven completely through due to the “force of the wind.”

Borough Police Chief Tommy Boyd says fire crews had to use a bolt cutter on the umbrella to free the woman and put her in an ambulance.

Officials: Residents Displaced After Motel Fire In Cape May

She was taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center. Her current condition has not been released.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)