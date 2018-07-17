Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

KIEL, Germany (CBS) — Researchers in Germany have found that wearing neckties may not be healthy for blood flow to the brain. According to the statement of purpose by those researchers, dress codes mandated in certain professions allow neckties to act as a form of “socially desirable strangulation.”

Brain Study Finds People Actually Get Dumber During A Heat Wave

The study that was published in Neuroradiology observed a group of 30 participants.

15 of those participants wore a necktie while the other 15 went without wearing one. MRI scans found that those who wore neckties during the study experienced a decrease in blood flow to the brain.

Researchers were able to conclude that consistent wearing of neckties can have a negative effect on the wearer’s health.

Babies Sleep Better When They Begin Solid Food Early, Study Says

A previous study proved that neckties also increase pressure on the eyes, which could affect the diagnosis and treatment of glaucoma.

Answering their own question, “Should you wear neckties”, the researchers proved that it might not be the best idea.