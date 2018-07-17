Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are searching for a suspect wanted for robbing two women in North Philadelphia in separate incidents.

Both of these incidents happened on June 30, just after 8 a.m.

Officials say a 53-year-old woman was walking on the 3600 block of Belgrade Street when an unknown man approached her from behind.

That man then threw the woman to the ground and took her purse. After the assault, the suspect ran back to a dark-colored SUV and fled the wrong way down Belgrade Street towards Castor Avenue.

Wanted: Suspect for Multiple Robberies in the 24th District [VIDEO] https://t.co/7R8qwpxrDo pic.twitter.com/qQQclk0WF5 — Philadelphia Police (@PhillyPolice) July 17, 2018

The suspect was last seen around Edgemont and Venango Streets.

Shortly after the first incident, an 88-year-old woman was attacked while leaving a church.

Police say the same suspect from the earlier attack approached her from behind and took her wrist wallet.

He fled in a black SUV parked at the corner of Edgemont and Madison streets.

The suspect is described as a white man.

Police are asking the public to not approach the suspect if they see him, but to instead call 911 immediately.

They are also asking that anyone with information to please call 215.686.TIPS (8477) or text a tip to PPD TIP or 773847.