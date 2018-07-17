Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – A man has been arrested for allegedly trying to lure a young girl in South Jersey.

Officers responded on July 16 around 11:30 a.m. to the area on Pinehurst Avenue in Hamilton Township for reports of a child luring incident.

Police say a white man driving a Subaru Forester approached an 11-year-old girl as she was walking down the street and allegedly asked her for her phone number and if she needed a ride. The girl immediately ran to a neighbor’s house.

Police say they arrested 35-year-old Talal Aridi of Mays Landing on charges of child luring.

Aridi was later released pending a court appearance.