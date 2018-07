Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

CAPE MAY, N.J. (CBS) — Officials say multiple motel residents have been displaced after the complex caught fire in Cape May.

Officials responded to the call of numerous rooms being on fire at the Cabin City Motel at 756 Route 9 just after 9:10 a.m.

Crews were met with heavy fire at the motel, according to officials. The fire was placed under control around 10:10 a.m.

There are no reported injuries or transports at this time.