PRINCETON, N.J. (CBS) – An investigation is underway after a multi-million dollar home went up in flames in Princeton, New Jersey.

The fire broke out after midnight on Hodge Road.

The fast-moving fire reached three-alarms before firefighters placed it under control.

At least one firefighter was taken to the hospital. No word on injuries.

A real estate website lists the value of the nine bedroom home at close to $3 million.