PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - DECEMBER 31: Nick Foles #9 of the Philadelphia Eagles and Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field on December 31, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles got a bit of a revenue boost after their Super Bowl win but it wasn’t quite enough to push them to the top of Forbes’ list of the World’s Most Valuable Sports Teams.

The champs ranked 22 out of 50.

The team is valued at $2.6 billion, which is a six percent increase from last year.

The Birds were the only local sports franchise to make the list.

The number one spot, once again, went to their division rivals — the Dallas Cowboys

