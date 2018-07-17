Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

EVESHAM, N.J. (CBS) — Evesham police are searching for a suspect they say shoplifted merchandise from Kohl’s and threatened to kill the store’s loss prevention officer.

Police say the incident occurred on July 13 around 4:40 p.m. at the Kohl’s store at 301 West Route 70.

Police say the suspect, a white male in his mid-20s, entered the store with a young girl around 6 or 7. While inside Kohl’s, police say the suspect attempted to shoplift merchandise and when he was confronted by a loss prevention officer, he threatened to him.

Police say after the suspect fled the store, he called Kohl’s to speak with the loss prevention officer and threatened the officer’s life again if he reported the incident to authorities.

If you have any information about this suspect, please call the Evesham Police Department at 856-983-1116.