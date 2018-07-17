Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

UPLAND BOROUGH, Pa. (CBS) — Testimony is underway in the trial of longtime Upland Borough Councilman Ed Mitchell. He is accused of orchestrating an elaborate kickback scheme and planting hidden cameras in Borough Hall.

Mitchell “called the shots” around Upland Borough as witnesses say the councilman was a force to be reckoned with.

Tuesday marked day two of testimony in Mitchell’s trial. Many of the people who have taken the stand were one-time friends. One woman said the relationship went “off the rails” when she realized what he was doing to people.

He’s on trial for an invoice-rigging, theft, bribery and kickback scheme.

The picture of politics painted inside a Delaware County courtroom revealed a back-biting retaliatory tit-for-tat between warring political factions.

Mitchell was arrested last year. Detectives say he used his position of influence to install security systems and other lucrative projects in the borough.

Tom Willard, owner of Logan Technology Solutions, testified he would “kick back” 10, 15 even 20 percent of $130,000 in contracts to Ed Mitchell.

Willard told the court the invoices would be broken down to dodge oversight in bidding practices. Willard was originally arrested and charged in the case. He agreed to cooperate with prosecutors in testifying against Mitchell.

Upland Borough Council President Christine Peterson cried on the stand recalling the day she says ex-chief of police Nelson Ocasio arrested her.

Peterson avoided our cameras, but contended in court Mitchell conspired with Ocasio to have her arrested and removed as council president.

The district attorney’s office, in 24 hours, ordered the charges against Peterson be dropped.

She told the jury about Mitchell, “You didn’t go against him. Everyone was afraid of him.”

Ocasio also testified and declined to comment leaving the courthouse.

Mitchell is also charged with setting up a covert camera system in Borough Hall, where it’s said he monitored private conversations over his phone. The cameras were disguised in motion sensors.

Mitchell’s defense team didn’t want to talk about the case on camera and neither did he, until he was asked if he was going to prevail in the court case.

“Certainly, I didn’t do anything wrong,” said Mitchell.

Mitchell’s defense team expects this trial will last easily through the end of the week.