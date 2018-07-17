Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two-time Super Bowl champion Malcolm Jenkins of the Philadelphia Eagles likes to get down and dirty on the football field and also for his parents, as the Bird is putting his work renovating their backyard.

It’s renovation with a championship twist when Jenkins turns on the jackhammer and goes all in as he revamps his parents’ backyard.

The project is all part of a new show called “Superstar Renovation” airing 2 p.m. Saturday, October 13 on CBS3.

The debut episode will feature the Eagles safety’s completed project.