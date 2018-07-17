Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — An 82-year-old man has been charged after he allegedly set his neighbor’s window on fire over a $21 debt, according to The Citizen’s Voice.

The incident reportedly happened on the Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center campus in Plains Township, Pennsylvania, around 9 p.m. Saturday after a resident reported she was threatened.

The victim, Debra A. Spencer, told police her neighbor, Vincent D’Allessandro, had been pounding on her door and slipped a note underneath reading, “Slip what you owe me under my door or my next visit will not be so friendly.”

Prior to Spencer calling police, D’Allessandro allegedly stuck a walking cane through her window, breaking a flower pot and knocking over her flat screen television.

D’Allessandro also allegedly stated, “I am going to light your apartment on fire” during the incident.

Police left the scene but were called back on Sunday when Spencer reported her window had been set on fire.

When police arrived, they allegedly found burn marks on Spencer’s living room window and three burned matches from behind the window screen.

Officers arrested D’Allessandro after the state police fire marshal determined the fire was deliberately set.

Authorities say when he was arrested, he was in possession of a matchbook with missing matches.

D’Allessandro denied setting fire to the window, but admitted to investigators that he was pounding on her door because he was upset with Spencer over a $21 debt.

He also admitted that he used his cane to hit her window and told Spencer he would, “Slap the sh*t out of her.”

Police formally charged D’Allessandro with arson, aggravated arson, burglary, making terroristic threats and criminal mischief.

A preliminary hearing is set for July 24.