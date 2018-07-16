Comments
CALIFORNIA (CBS) — An Oregon woman survived for seven days after plunging over a cliff in central California.
Angela Hernandez, 23, suffered a brain hemorrhage and fractured ribs after a violent crash on July 6.
She says she swerved to avoid an animal and plunged to the bottom of a rocky 250-foot cliff.
She managed to get out of her car and swam to a beach where she waited for help.
She says she used a hose from her car’s engine to drink water dripping off rocks.
She was found by some hikers who called for help.