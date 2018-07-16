  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMSalvation
    10:00 PMElementary
    11:00 PMEyewitness News at 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:california, Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

CALIFORNIA (CBS) — An Oregon woman survived for seven days after plunging over a cliff in central California.

Angela Hernandez, 23, suffered a brain hemorrhage and fractured ribs after a violent crash on July 6.

She says she swerved to avoid an animal and plunged to the bottom of a rocky 250-foot cliff.

New Drexel Program Helped Man Lose 140 Pounds 

She managed to get out of her car and swam to a beach where she waited for help.

She says she used a hose from her car’s engine to drink water dripping off rocks.

She was found by some hikers who called for help.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s