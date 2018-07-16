FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBS/AP) — A new lawsuit claims a detective’s retirement party got in the way of security before a 2017 shooting that killed six people at a Florida airport.

The lawsuit was filed last week on behalf of Ann Andres of Virginia Beach, Virginia. Her husband Terry Andres, who was a native of Millville, New Jersey, was shot at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. The lawsuit claims Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies who should have been on duty at an airport baggage claim area were instead at the party eating cake.

The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages from the sheriff’s office, Broward County, an airline and other entities. The sheriff’s office had no immediate comment Friday.

Twenty-eight-year-old Esteban Santiago of Anchorage, Alaska, pleaded guilty in May to federal charges in the shooting and faces life in prison at his sentencing next month.

Terry was raised in Millville and a 1972 graduate of Millville High School.

