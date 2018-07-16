Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (CBS) – Even when you’re one of the best basketball players in the game, your “dad” always knows best.

Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry learned that the hard way.

It was actually a humorous moment from Sunday’s celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe.

Curry finished in 11th place. That’s not too bad, but he made a bet with his dad, who also played in the tournament, that he would beat him by at least 20 strokes.

Curry only won by 18, so he had to jump into Lake Tahoe.