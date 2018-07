Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

JACKSON, N.J. (CBS) — Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson has some cute new additions.

The park welcomed Eurasian lynx cubs.

They weighed just two pounds upon arrival, but will grow to an average of 30-50 pounds.

There are two females named Patches and Laila, and one male named Ovi.

You can catch a glimpse of the cubs at the zoo’s Camp Aventura.