Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – A memorial service is set for a Philadelphia real estate developer who was fatally stabbed in a confrontation with an Uber Eats delivery bicyclist.

The service for 37-year-old Sean Schellenger will be held Tuesday at 10 a.m. at Radnor High School Auditorium.

Late Friday, 20-year-old college student Michael White turned himself in. He’s charged with murder and possession of an instrument of crime in Thursday’s stabbing. He attends Morgan State University in Baltimore.

Police say Schellenger was riding with two others in a Mercedes-Benz when a confrontation ensued with White. Police say he pulled knife from his backpack and stabbed Schellenger.

Greg Thompson, a spokesman for White’s family, says he acted in self-defense.

He says White kept a knife in his backpack for protection because he delivered food late into the night.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press.