Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A college basketball court in Philadelphia is getting a makeover to make way for some world class tennis players.

The Philadelphia Freedoms, the city’s pro tennis team, will be making Saint Joseph’s University’s Hagan Arena their home court. Reigning U.S. champion Sloane Stephens will also be hitting the court.

The Freedoms’ home match schedule looks like this:

Thursday, July 19

Friday, July 20

Tuesday, July 24

Wednesday, July 25

Thursday, July 26

Wednesday, Aug. 1

Eyewitness News is a proud media partner of the Philadelphia Freedoms.

Click here for tickets.