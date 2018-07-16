Filed Under:Prince Louis, Royal Family

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

LONDON (CBS) – New pictures have been released from Kensington Palace as the royal family shared some heartfelt photos from Prince Louis’ christening day.

Taylor Swift Superfans Get Engaged At Philadelphia Concert

Prince George and Princess Charlotte posed with their baby brother Louis, along with their parents, Prince William and Duchess Kate.

Another photo showed Kate holding the infant, who was wearing a lace gown.

Police: Man Impersonating State Trooper Tries To Steal Woman’s Ring

The official photos were taken in London after Louis’ baptism on July 9.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s