LONDON (CBS) – New pictures have been released from Kensington Palace as the royal family shared some heartfelt photos from Prince Louis’ christening day.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte posed with their baby brother Louis, along with their parents, Prince William and Duchess Kate.

Another photo showed Kate holding the infant, who was wearing a lace gown.

The official photos were taken in London after Louis’ baptism on July 9.