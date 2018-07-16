Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (CBS/AP) — Police in Pennsylvania are searching for a man who tried to take a woman’s ring while impersonating a state trooper.

Authorities say the woman was pulled over by the man around 5:30 p.m. Friday in St. Thomas Township.

Police say the man told her he was a trooper and ordered her to get out of her vehicle.

The man searched the woman, told her to get on the ground and tried to take a ring from her hand.

Police say the man also pulled the woman’s hair before driving away.

The woman told officers the man drove an older-model police vehicle that had red and blue lights.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.