WASHINGTON (CBS) – The 2018 Home Run Derby will take place Monday night at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. Philadelphia Phillies slugger Rhys Hoskins is one of the eight players participating in the derby. Hoskins has the perfect swing and thanks to East Norriton bat maker David Chandler, now he has the perfect bat for the derby, too.

Chandler owns Chandler Bats and made this bat for Hoskins, as well as one for derby favorite Bryce Harper.

The Hoskins bats include tributes to Philadelphia, with the Liberty Bell and the “215” on top of the Philly skyline. The bat also pays homage to Hoskins’ home town, Sacramento, California.

Chandler also made bats for last year’s Home Run Derby winner, Aaron Judge.