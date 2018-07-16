David Chandler, custom bat, Rhys Hoskins, 2018 Home Run Derby, Phillies
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMFamily Feud
    3:30 PMFamily Feud
    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMEyewitness News at 5pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Philadelphia Phillies, Rhys Hoskins, Talkers

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBS) – The 2018 Home Run Derby will take place Monday night at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. Philadelphia Phillies slugger Rhys Hoskins is one of the eight players participating in the derby.

Carson Wentz, Maddie Oberg Officially Tie The Knot

Hoskins has the perfect swing and thanks to East Norriton bat maker David Chandler, now he has the perfect bat for the derby, too.

hoskins1 Pennsylvania Company Makes Custom Bats For Rhys Hoskins For Home Run Derby

Photo credit: Chandler Bats

Chandler owns Chandler Bats and made this bat for Hoskins, as well as one for derby favorite Bryce Harper.
hoskins2 Pennsylvania Company Makes Custom Bats For Rhys Hoskins For Home Run Derby

Photo credit: Chandler Bats

hoskins3 Pennsylvania Company Makes Custom Bats For Rhys Hoskins For Home Run Derby

Photo credit: Chandler Bats

hoskins4 Pennsylvania Company Makes Custom Bats For Rhys Hoskins For Home Run Derby

Photo credit: Chandler Bats

The Hoskins bats include tributes to Philadelphia, with the Liberty Bell and the “215” on top of the Philly skyline. The bat also pays homage to Hoskins’ home town, Sacramento, California.
Chandler also made bats for last year’s Home Run Derby winner, Aaron Judge.
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s