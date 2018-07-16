388486 07: Ex-South African President Nelson Mandela speaks at the Celebrate South Africa Concert April 29, 2001 in Trafalgar Square in London, England. The concert was held to celebrate 7 years of democracy in South Africa and to recognize the work of the UK founded Anti-Apartheid Movement. (Photo by Sion Touhig/Newsmakers) File Photo (credit: Sion Touhig/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Nelson Mandela International Day 2018 marks what would have been Nelson Mandela’s 100 birthday.

He was born on July 18, 1918.

The Centenary is a time to reflect on his life and legacy and to follow his call for world peace.

The Nelson Mandela Foundation is dedicating this year’s Mandela Day to “Action Against Poverty,” in honor of Mandela’s leadership and devotion to fighting for social justice.