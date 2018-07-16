Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police release more details from Thursday night’s deadly stabbing in Rittenhouse Square as they now say the deadly encounter between Sean Schellenger and Michael White was a one-on-one affair.

“Words got exchanged, they grappled and Sean was stabbed and killed,” Philadelphia Police Capt. Jack Ryan.

The incident took place just minutes before 11 p.m. Thursday, at the intersection of Chancellor and 17th Streets in Rittenhouse Square.

Police say 37-year-old Schellenger, a passenger with two others in a Mercedes, got out of the car to help deal with a traffic jam. Then up rode 20-year-old college student Michael White who was on a bicycle making deliveries for Uber Eats.

Investigators say an argument broke out between the two men. White pulled out a knife and Schellenger was stabbed.

On Monday afternoon, police released White’s mugshot and his charges, which included homicide.

“He is feeling extremely depressed,” said Greg Thompson, a spokesperson for the White family. “He’s feeling like this is a situation that should not have happened to him and the family is feeling the exact same way.”

Thompson helps run a program which allows fugitives to turn themselves in. It was a program White used a day after the stabbing.

Thompson says Schellenger was the aggressor in this entire ordeal.

“I can only say that Michael was defending himself,” said Thompson. “He was not the perpetrator. He is the victim and he was defending himself.”

Philadelphia Police would not comment on specifics surrounding the killing.

“The interviews are still taking place,” said Ryan. “There are still people being interviewed today.”

Police also say they’ve recovered surveillance video from that night, but are looking for more, especially from people who may have witnessed the killing.