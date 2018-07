Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Two former leaders of the Falls Township Fire Company are charged with stealing tens of thousands of dollars from the volunteer group.

Prosecutors say Christopher Carlin took almost $35,000 and Gary Margerum stole another $11,000.

One of the men allegedly took $3,000 out of a checking account to rent a house down the shore.

They both previously served as president of the fire company.